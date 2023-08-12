Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.38% and a negative net margin of 26,656.52%.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.22. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

