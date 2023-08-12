Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 29th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Renasant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.92. 139,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,538. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,074,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $4,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

