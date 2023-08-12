Raymond James Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $19.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DISH Network from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DISH Network by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,428,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.



DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

