Raymond James Raises Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $36.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,201,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 890,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 285,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

