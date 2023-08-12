Rakon Market Capitalization Hits $45.44 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market cap of $45.44 million and approximately $13,492.94 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

