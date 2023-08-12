Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.52. 92,965 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 90,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Quarterhill Stock Performance
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
