Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at SVB Securities

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Quanterix Stock Performance

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.34. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 568.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 227,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 193,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth $6,790,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

