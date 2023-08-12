Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Issued By Desjardins

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Desjardins lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $17.70 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.