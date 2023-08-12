Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Decreased by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In related news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

