Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Verano Holdings Corp. Issued By Alliance Global Partners (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verano in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRNOF. Needham & Company LLC raised Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital started coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of VRNOF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.77. Verano has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

