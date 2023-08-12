Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Chemours Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 5,257.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

