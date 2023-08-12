Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.59.

In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $36,551.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $141,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $226,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

