Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 6.6 %

PYXS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.58. 325,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,848. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

