Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pyxis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 325,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,848. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 168.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,029 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

