Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,201.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,141,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,865,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 129.8% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after purchasing an additional 402,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 269,326 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.