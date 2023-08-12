Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Psykey

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

