Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the July 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CEOS remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Psykey
