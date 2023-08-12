Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.39%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,397,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Primoris Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 208,084 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 441,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

