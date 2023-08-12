Premia Price Down 3.7% This Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $14,499.40 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Premia has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

