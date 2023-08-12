PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.77% of PPL worth $361,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after acquiring an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after buying an additional 2,386,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PPL by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

