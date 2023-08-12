PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,117.57

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.57 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($12.83). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.23), with a volume of 2,122 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.56) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.
PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
