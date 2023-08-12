PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,117.57

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.57 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($12.83). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.23), with a volume of 2,122 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.56) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PPH

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4,229.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,062.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,115.95.

(Get Free Report)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.