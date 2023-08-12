PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.91.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.23 and a beta of 0.93. PowerSchool has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,711,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,981,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,005,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 747,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PowerSchool by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,540,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after acquiring an additional 711,695 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.