Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.57. 842,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.08. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,761 shares of company stock valued at $76,197,764 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

