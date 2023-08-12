Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 1.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.18. 719,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.94 and a 200 day moving average of $296.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

