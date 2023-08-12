Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,040 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.5 %

BABA traded down $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,222,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,389,602. The company has a market capitalization of $245.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

