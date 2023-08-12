Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.79. 713,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,159. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

