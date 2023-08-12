Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 32,303,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,648,252. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

