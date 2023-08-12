Polymesh Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 843,461,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 843,216,220.19713 with 718,241,119.293216 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.12948666 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,323,683.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

