Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Polaris accounts for about 0.6% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Stock Down 0.0 %

Polaris stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.32. 393,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

