Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.50

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 1246250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.20).

Polarean Imaging Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

