PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PLBY. Roth Mkm downgraded PLBY Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital downgraded PLBY Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.57. 465,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 204.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $39,651.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 37,028 shares of company stock worth $59,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PLBY Group by 479.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

