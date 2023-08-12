Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,542,100 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.59% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $51,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

PAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

