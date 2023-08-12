Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Down 91.7% in July

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Piraeus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers time, saving, and current deposits, as well as personal banking and payroll accounts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mortgage, commercial real estate, corporate, consumer, motor vehicle, sovereign, personal, home, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; mutual funds, corporate and treasury bonds, equities, energy finance, and treasury products; and car, home and civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, and corporate insurances.

