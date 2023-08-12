Piper Sandler Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $8.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52. ON24 has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $254,405.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,978.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON24 news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,691.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 32,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $254,405.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,978.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,134. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON24 by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ON24 by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

