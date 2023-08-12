Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PNW. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

PNW opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

