PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.23. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 53,887 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 249,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 195,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 227,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.