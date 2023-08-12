PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $8.23. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 53,887 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
