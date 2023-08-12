Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Increased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $44,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,865. The company has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

