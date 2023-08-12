Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 41,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

PFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.04. 16,609,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.65 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.