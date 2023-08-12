Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $36.04. 16,609,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

