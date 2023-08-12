Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular makes up 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $139,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,371,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,274 shares of company stock valued at $905,426. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $55.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

