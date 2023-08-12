Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edgio were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgio Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:EGIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Edgio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edgio ( NASDAQ:EGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter. Edgio had a negative net margin of 34.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgio, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Edgio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

