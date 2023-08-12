Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $375,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,104,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,868 shares of company stock worth $3,204,366. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Stock Up 1.4 %

Magnite stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%. The company had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

