Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $933,000 Holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,888 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 437.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Achieve Life Sciences

In other news, CEO John Bencich purchased 5,000 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 66,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Achieve Life Sciences from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Achieve Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

