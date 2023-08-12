Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

