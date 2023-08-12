Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2023

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMMFree Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

View Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.