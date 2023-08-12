Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.85 Million Position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,585 shares during the period. Augmedix accounts for about 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Augmedix were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 349.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,170 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Augmedix by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 696,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Augmedix by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Augmedix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Augmedix by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

In other news, Director Margie L. Traylor acquired 26,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $119,650.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,331 shares in the company, valued at $213,462.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUGX. B. Riley increased their price target on Augmedix from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Augmedix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Augmedix from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Augmedix Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. Augmedix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 1,355.11% and a negative net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Augmedix Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

