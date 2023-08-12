Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

