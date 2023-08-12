PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 18,727,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

