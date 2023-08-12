Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.12

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.12 and traded as high as $9.40. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 861 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Articles

