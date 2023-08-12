Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

PRMRF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 30,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,122. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.87. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $278.75 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

