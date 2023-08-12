Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the July 15th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,033. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.