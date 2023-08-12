PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Hits $312.94 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $312.94 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 390,202,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,431,413 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

